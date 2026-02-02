'Grammy' 2026: Điều kỳ diệu lần đầu tiên dành cho K-pop

Từ "Album của năm" đến "Nghệ sĩ mới xuất sắc nhất' và hơn thế nữa, Viện Hàn lâm Thu âm đã vinh danh những ngôi sao hàng đầu của làng nhạc vào Chủ Nhật (1/2/2026), tại Lễ trao giải Grammy 2026.
Năm nay, các thành viên của Viện Hàn lâm Thu âm đã bỏ phiếu cho gần 100 hạng mục, bao gồm: "Album của năm" đã đề cập ở trên, cũng như "Bài hát của năm", "Nhà sản xuất của năm" và "Bản thu âm của năm"... Kendrick Lamar dẫn đầu danh sách đề cử năm 2026 với 9 đề cử (giành 3 tượng vàng Grammy). Lady Gaga theo sau với 7 đề cử (giành 2 tượng vàng Grammy), cùng với các nhà sản xuất Jack Antonoff và Cirkut. Những nghệ sĩ được đề cử 6 lần trong năm nay bao gồm Sabrina Carpenter và Bad Bunny, cùng nhiều người khác.
Ngay cả khi không giành được giải Grammy nào, nhưng Rosé vẫn làm nên lịch sử với tư cách là nghệ sĩ Kpop đầu tiên được đề cử và biểu diễn tại lễ trao giải Grammy.
Danh sách giải Grammy lần thứ 68:
Song of the year
Billie Eilish – Wildflower
Best pop solo performance
Lola Young – Messy
Best pop vocal album
Lady Gaga – Mayhem
Best contemporary country album
Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken
Best música urbana album
Bad Bunny - Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Best new artist
Olivia Dean
Best rap album
Kendrick Lamar – GNX
Best dance-pop recording
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Best rap performance
Clipse – Chains & Whips (ft Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams)
Best country solo performance
Chris Stapleton – Bad As I Used to Be
Best rap song
Kendrick Lamar ft Lefty Gunplay – TV Off
Best pop duo/group performance
Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity
Best R&B album
Leon Thomas – Mutt
Best rock album
Turnstile – Never Enough
Best dance/electronic album
FKA twigs – Eusexua
Best rock performance
Yungblud – Changes (Live from Villa Park, Back to the Beginning)
Best metal performance
Turnstile – Birds
Best R&B performance
Kehlani – Folded
Best traditional R&B performance
Leon Thomas – Vibes Don’t Lie
Best R&B song
Kehlani – Folded
Best alternative music album
The Cure – Songs of a Lost World
Best traditional country album
Zach Top – Ain’t In It for My Health
Best global music performance
Bad Bunny – EoO
Best rock song
Nine Inch Nails – As Alive as You Need Me to Be
Best country song
Tyler Childers – Bitin’ List
Best alternative music performance
The Cure – Alone
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
Sinners
Best music video
Doechii – Anxiety
Best song written for visual media
Huntr/x – Golden (from KPop: Demon Hunters)
Best Latin pop album
Natalia Lafourcade - Cancionera
Best folk album
I’m With Her - Wild and Clear and Blue
Best dance/electronic recording
Tame Impala – End of Summer
Best African music Performance
Tyla – PUSH 2 START
Best jazz performance
Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Windows (live)
Best orchestral performance
Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra) – Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie
Best jazz performance
Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Windows (live)
Best comedy album
Nate Bargatze – Your Friend, Nate Bargatze
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Kendrick Lamar with SZA – luther
Producer of the year
Cirkut
Songwriter of the year
Amy Allen