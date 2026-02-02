Tiền Phong Online Tiền Phong Nhật báo Hoa Học trò

'Grammy' 2026: Điều kỳ diệu lần đầu tiên dành cho K-pop

Tuệ Nghi
SVO - Bên cạnh những cái tên chiến thắng lớn Lady Gaga, Leon Thomas, FKA twigs, Cynthia Erivo và Ariana Grande, Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish... giải thưởng 'Grammy' lần thứ 68 chứng kiến điều kỳ diệu của K-pop khi 'K-Pop Demon Hunters' cùng 'Golden' đã xuất sắc giành giải 'Best Song Written for Visual Media' (Ca khúc hay nhất được viết cho phương tiện truyền thông hình ảnh).

Từ "Album của năm" đến "Nghệ sĩ mới xuất sắc nhất' và hơn thế nữa, Viện Hàn lâm Thu âm đã vinh danh những ngôi sao hàng đầu của làng nhạc vào Chủ Nhật (1/2/2026), tại Lễ trao giải Grammy 2026.

625681563-887080253959033-5006097913151875473-n.jpg
Lady Gaga được vinh danh với album "Mayhem" trong hạng mục "Album pop hay nhất".
626427638-1324736316359309-2713699451041514990-n.jpg
"Wildflower" đã mang về giải "Bài hát của năm" cho Billie Eilish.

Năm nay, các thành viên của Viện Hàn lâm Thu âm đã bỏ phiếu cho gần 100 hạng mục, bao gồm: "Album của năm" đã đề cập ở trên, cũng như "Bài hát của năm", "Nhà sản xuất của năm" và "Bản thu âm của năm"... Kendrick Lamar dẫn đầu danh sách đề cử năm 2026 với 9 đề cử (giành 3 tượng vàng Grammy). Lady Gaga theo sau với 7 đề cử (giành 2 tượng vàng Grammy), cùng với các nhà sản xuất Jack Antonoff và Cirkut. Những nghệ sĩ được đề cử 6 lần trong năm nay bao gồm Sabrina Carpenter và Bad Bunny, cùng nhiều người khác.

ken.png
Kendrick Lamar đã kịp ghi thêm một cột mốc lịch sử trong sự nghiệp. Anh chiến thắng hạng mục "Best Rap Album" nhờ album GNX. "Luther" của Kendrick Lamar và SZA cũng được vinh danh là "Bản thu âm của năm". Ngoài ra, Kendrick Lamar còn cùng Pharrell Williams, và Clipse giành chiến thắng ở hạng mục "Best Rap Performance" với "Chains & Whips".
kpop.jpg
Ca khúc "Golden" của nhóm nhạc K-Pop Demon Hunters đã làm nên lịch sử khi trở thành bài hát K-pop đầu tiên giành giải "Grammy". Tại Lễ trao giải "Grammy" lần thứ 68, được tổ chức vào ngày 1/2 (giờ địa phương), tại Los Angeles, “Golden” đã được công bố là người chiến thắng hạng mục "Bài hát hay nhất được viết cho phương tiện truyền thông hình ảnh". Hạng mục này vinh danh các nhạc sĩ có tác phẩm dành cho phương tiện truyền thông hình ảnh thể hiện cả sự xuất sắc về nghệ thuật và âm nhạc, khiến chiến thắng này đặc biệt có ý nghĩa. Nhờ thành công toàn cầu của bộ phim, ca khúc “Golden” đã chứng minh được tầm ảnh hưởng sâu rộng của mình. Bài hát này trở thành ca khúc K-pop đầu tiên đồng thời đứng đầu bảng xếp hạng "Billboard Hot 100" tại Hoa Kỳ và bảng xếp hạng "Official Singles Chart Top 100" của Anh, khẳng định vị thế là một bản 'hit' toàn cầu. Với chiến thắng này, các nghệ sĩ đóng góp cho ca khúc là EJAE, Teddy, 24 và IDO (Yoo Han, Kwak Jung-gyu, Nam Hee-dong) chính thức giành được danh hiệu "Grammy". Mặc dù trước đây đã có những nhà soạn nhạc nước ngoài gốc Hàn từng đoạt giải "Grammy", nhưng đây là lần đầu tiên, chính các nhà soạn nhạc và nhà sản xuất K-pop nhận được giải thưởng "Grammy", thu hút sự chú ý đặc biệt trong ngành công nghiệp âm nhạc. Trong bài phát biểu nhận giải, nhà sản xuất 24 chia sẻ: "Mặc dù anh ấy không thể có mặt ở đây với chúng ta hôm nay, tôi xin dành vinh dự này cho người thầy vĩ đại và người bạn thân thiết nhất của tôi, Teddy, người tiên phong của K-pop, người đã luôn đồng hành cùng tôi trong suốt hành trình này". Chiến thắng này đánh dấu một cột mốc lịch sử không chỉ đối với "K-Pop Demon Hunters", mà còn đối với tầm ảnh hưởng ngày càng mở rộng của K-pop trong ngành công nghiệp âm nhạc và điện ảnh toàn cầu.

Ngay cả khi không giành được giải Grammy nào, nhưng Rosé vẫn làm nên lịch sử với tư cách là nghệ sĩ Kpop đầu tiên được đề cử và biểu diễn tại lễ trao giải Grammy.

Danh sách giải Grammy lần thứ 68:

Song of the year

Billie Eilish – Wildflower

Best pop solo performance

Lola Young – Messy

Best pop vocal album

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Best contemporary country album

Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken

Best música urbana album

Bad Bunny - Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Best new artist

Olivia Dean

Best rap album

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Best dance-pop recording

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Best rap performance

Clipse – Chains & Whips (ft Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams)

Best country solo performance

Chris Stapleton – Bad As I Used to Be

Best rap song

Kendrick Lamar ft Lefty Gunplay – TV Off

Best pop duo/group performance

Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity

Best R&B album

Leon Thomas – Mutt

Best rock album

Turnstile – Never Enough

Best dance/electronic album

FKA twigs – Eusexua

Best rock performance

Yungblud – Changes (Live from Villa Park, Back to the Beginning)

Best metal performance

Turnstile – Birds

Best R&B performance

Kehlani – Folded

Best traditional R&B performance

Leon Thomas – Vibes Don’t Lie

Best R&B song

Kehlani – Folded

Best alternative music album

The Cure – Songs of a Lost World

Best traditional country album

Zach Top – Ain’t In It for My Health

Best global music performance

Bad Bunny – EoO

Best rock song

Nine Inch Nails – As Alive as You Need Me to Be

Best country song

Tyler Childers – Bitin’ List

Best alternative music performance

The Cure – Alone

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

Sinners

Best music video

Doechii – Anxiety

Best song written for visual media

Huntr/x – Golden (from KPop: Demon Hunters)

Best Latin pop album

Natalia Lafourcade - Cancionera

Best folk album

I’m With Her - Wild and Clear and Blue

Best dance/electronic recording

Tame Impala – End of Summer

Best African music Performance

Tyla – PUSH 2 START

Best jazz performance

Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Windows (live)

Best orchestral performance

Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra) – Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie

Best jazz performance

Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Windows (live)

Best comedy album

Nate Bargatze – Your Friend, Nate Bargatze

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Kendrick Lamar with SZA – luther

Producer of the year

Cirkut

Songwriter of the year

Amy Allen

Tuệ Nghi
#Sự kiện Grammy 2026 và lịch sử K-pop #Giải thưởng dành cho nghệ sĩ và ca khúc quốc tế #Chiến thắng lịch sử của K-pop trong ngành âm nhạc #Các đề cử và chiến thắng nổi bật năm 2026 #Tác động toàn cầu của ca khúc Golden và K-pop #Những cột mốc mới trong ngành công nghiệp âm nhạc #Nghệ sĩ và nhà sản xuất đạt giải Grammy lần đầu tiên #Sự phát triển của K-pop trên thị trường quốc tế

