Viện VJCC-Trường ĐH Ngoại thương hợp tác với ĐH Tohoku Nhật Bản tổ chức chương trình thực tập ngắn hạn

“マーケティングに加えて、ベトナムの企業文化なども学ぶことができる、とてもよい機会でした!そして、国境を越えて多くの良い出会いができました。このインターンシップをモチベーションにして、今後も頑張っていきたいと思っています!” “It was a great opportunity to learn about Vietnamese corporate culture in addition to marketing! I also had many good encounters across borders. I hope to use this internship as motivation to continue working hard in the future!”

I must say this two-week internship program would definitely be one of the most valuable experiences during my university life. I had the opportunity to make friends and work with two Japanese friends Makoto and Yuzu who are super friendly, nice, helpful and really smart. We had so much time to talk, share about our own experiences, beliefs and culture. On top of that, we got the chance to work as interns in some companies which helped us a lot to get more insights in corporate culture and working environment. What is more, the lectures delivered by Hoang sensei, Minh sensei and other teachers also gave us more understanding in different topics such as the history of Vietnam-Japan relationship, corporate culture or customer experience. During the program, we got much support from the teachers, especially Ms. Huong who followed and gave us so much help from the beginning which I sincerely appreciated. Frankly, this program has motivated me to search exchange opportunities to study abroad for more experiences. And last but not least, I want to say thanks to all the lecturers and all of my friends who made this unforgettable and precious memory for me.